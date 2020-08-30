Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by 404.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $38.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.