PUBLISH Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $158,071.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $877,240.18 and approximately $158,071.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

