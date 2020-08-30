Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $46.89 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

