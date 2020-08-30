Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Hits $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00742016 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01088141 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

