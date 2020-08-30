PureVidz Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,638.19 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $43,638.19 and $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PureVidz has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005329 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

