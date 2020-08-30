QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Cap of $15.15 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 0% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, EXX, Gate.io and IDEX. QASH has a market cap of $15.15 million and $122,202.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, EXX, IDEX, Huobi, Liquid and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

