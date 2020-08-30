QASH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,092.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $169,092.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00142069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.87 or 0.01670716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00203203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00177444 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,285.06 or 2.76796171 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gate.io, Hotbit, EXX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

