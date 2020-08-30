QCash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.52 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular exchanges. QCash has a market cap of $66.52 million and $306.86 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.