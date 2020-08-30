QCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333.27 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. QCash has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and $333.27 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QCash token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00142012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.01677528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00176732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,132.11 or 2.74360821 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars.

