Qitmeer Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Allcoin. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.95 million and $244,411.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01652253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00200142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00186905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

