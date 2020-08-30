Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

QIWI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 244,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.33. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter worth $283,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Qiwi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Qiwi by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Qiwi by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

