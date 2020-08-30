QLC Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $817,504.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest and Kucoin. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $817,504.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.01655990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00194717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

