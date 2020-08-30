Qredit Reaches Market Capitalization of $298,174.28 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $298,174.28 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006523 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit's official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit's official website is qredit.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

