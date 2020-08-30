Qtum Price Tops $3.56 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Qtum has a market cap of $345.02 million and approximately $423.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00030620 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Liqui, DragonEX and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,703,488 coins and its circulating supply is 96,984,068 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, EXX, Poloniex, Bibox, Bit-Z, BigONE, Crex24, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bitbns, Iquant, Coinrail, Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin, BitForex, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, BCEX, GOPAX, Coindeal, Allcoin, Bittrex, LBank, Liquid, CoinEx, DragonEX, HBUS, Ovis, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, OKEx, Exrates, CoinEgg, Coinone, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

