QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $48,732.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

