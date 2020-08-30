Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0520 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $2.64 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

