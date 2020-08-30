Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Tops $27.54 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars.

