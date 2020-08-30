QuarkChain (QKC) Hits One Day Volume of $2.79 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.