QuickX Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $239,219.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $239,219.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.05757828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

