QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and $400,167.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.