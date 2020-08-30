QYNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $501.47 and $68.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

