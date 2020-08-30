Raise Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,881.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Raise has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $260,470.09 and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

