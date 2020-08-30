Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $739,098.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,566,253,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

