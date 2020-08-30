Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,075.28

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and DDEX. Rate3 has a market cap of $727,075.28 and $92,670.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, FCoin, ABCC, HADAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

