Rate3 (RTE) Hits One Day Volume of $122,341.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $743,279.57 and approximately $122,341.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinrail, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05736304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, ABCC, DEx.top, Coinrail, BitForex, HADAX, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

