Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 52.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Re/Max by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 2,269.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.
Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Re/Max’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.
Re/Max Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.