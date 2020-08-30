Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 52.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Re/Max by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 2,269.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. 49,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,807. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Re/Max’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.