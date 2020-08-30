ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $368,457.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $39.99 million and approximately $368,457.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, C-Patex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00065265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00754843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.54 or 0.01817321 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,693.01 or 0.99981616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00148177 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007232 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, C-Patex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

