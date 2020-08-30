ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Bittrex. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $47,109.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00742049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.50 or 0.01785583 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,870.38 or 1.02148479 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00148087 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001706 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Upbit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bisq, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

