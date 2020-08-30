Remme (REM) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Remme has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $78,993.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

