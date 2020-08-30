Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Hits $392.39 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Ren has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, UEX and IDEX. Ren has a total market capitalization of $392.39 million and $42.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,705,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Huobi Global and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

