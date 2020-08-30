Rentberry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $131,685.13 and approximately $258.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05434062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

