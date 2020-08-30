Request Price Reaches $0.0393 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Radar Relay and GOPAX. Request has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and $463,066.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,641,660 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi Global, IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, KuCoin, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Mercatox, GOPAX, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, DDEX, Ethfinex and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

