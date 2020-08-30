Reviewing Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Stoke Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:STOK)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Earth Science Tech and Stoke Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -1,237.57% N/A -2,342.50% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -19.53% -19.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Stoke Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $530,000.00 3.09 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -16.16

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; cannabinoid products; and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.