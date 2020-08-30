RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $141,318.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00143901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01653135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00184870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,592 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

