Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $1.45 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.01655990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00194717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

