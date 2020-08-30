Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0023

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $93,958.36 and $31.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,101,100 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

