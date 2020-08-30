SALT Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, LATOKEN, IDEX and Upbit. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $16,452.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.