Scry.info (DDD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.01661397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00194492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

