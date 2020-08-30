Sentient Coin Hits Market Cap of $748,865.47 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $748,865.47 and $24.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00742016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.01749292 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,917.34 or 1.02688343 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00147957 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

