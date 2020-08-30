ShipChain Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $438,970.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.18 or 0.05441280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014611 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

