Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 116.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 966.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

SIEN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.48. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.