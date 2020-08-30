Single Collateral DAI Price Tops $1.29 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.