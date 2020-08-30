SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $299,602.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $299,602.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,619.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.03491309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.63 or 0.02346219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00504256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00807575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00700893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00056398 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.