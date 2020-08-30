SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $352,457.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

