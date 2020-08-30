Sociall (SCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $447,055.40

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $447,055.40 and $25.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

