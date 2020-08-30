Solana Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00034626 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $129.49 million and $14.43 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.05479879 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SOL is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,621,457 coins and its circulating supply is 32,428,899 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

