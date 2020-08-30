Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 192,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,933. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $351.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

