Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 280,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.76. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.