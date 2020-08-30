Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 273,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

