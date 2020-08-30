Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.